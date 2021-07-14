If you're looking to combine the security of a Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator hard top and the open-air motoring from the soft top, Jeep Performance Parts offers the Sunrider Flip Top. The company is also highlighting many of the other accessories for making summer driving more enjoyable.

The Sunrider Flip Top adds a soft top over the front row of the Wrangler or Gladiator, while the rest of the roof is a hard top. It can open to let occupants enjoy the fresh air. The panel is black twill fabric, which is the same material in some convertible tops. The accessory comes ready to install with the mounting rails and hardware included.

Gallery: Jeep Sunrider Roof And Other Accessories

8 Photos

The Sunrider Flip Top fits the 2018-2021 Jeep Wrangler two-door and four-door models, in addition to the 2020-2021 Gladiator. It retails for $895.

"We specifically developed the new Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop for Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners who want to quickly and easily embrace the outdoors," said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President at Mopar Service for Parts & Customer Care.

Jeep suggests matching the Sunrider Flip Top with the half doors that are available for the Wrangler. They provide some occupant protection while also offering fresh air into the cabin. Plus, there's better visibility for maneuvering off-road.

The Dual-Door Group is available on the Wrangler from new and includes both full and half doors. The half doors use the existing hinge locations, and the wiring connection maintains the functionality of the power mirrors and power locks. The upper part comes standard in vinyl or buyers can opt for premium acrylic.

Dual-Door Group goes for $2,350 or $2,550 for the premium version on the two-door Wrangler. The four-door package costs $3,995 or $4,395 for the premium variant.

Another roof choice is the sunbonnet. It fits on the Wrangler and Gladiator when the soft top is down to provide UV protection to the occupants. There is a mesh version or a solid variant that adds a little shade to the cabin.