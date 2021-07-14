Ross Musick is a musician, a father, and by all accounts, a Ford loyalist – he's owned 13 or so Ford products in his lifetime. But one stands out above the rest: a 188,000-mile Ford Flex that he purchased lightly used in 2017 with 30,000 miles on the odometer. Between trips from his home in Columbus, Ohio, to locales along the east coast, the SUV quickly racked up mileage, and without any major mechanical issues, he notes.

"My wife's parents live in Florida, so it took us down to Central Florida more than I can count, up to Detroit for some events, down to Savannah, down to Hilton Head – it kind of went everywhere… the car just did not quit, it never let us down."

But as it was time to retire the road trip warrior, there was only one obvious choice in Ross's mind as a proper replacement to the family's beloved SUV: A Ford Bronco. So on July 13th, 2020, he fired up his computer in hopes of being one of the first customers to get his hands on Ford's new off-roader.

"I was online at 8:00 PM last July 13th. I knew [the Bronco] was coming out and I was ready that night – as soon as the reservation bank opened I was ready," Ross told us in a phone interview. "And then the site crashed because there was so much demand, so I poured some bourbon and sat there and refreshed until 9:45. So it was an hour and 45 minutes after that my reservation actually went in… but that experience was great."

Ross opted for a Big Bend model with the base turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four, which delivers a solid 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts). The interior is a black and dark space grey – to hide any dirt that his kids might drag in – and the exterior wears Ford's signature Cactus Grey paint. And once he took ownership of his new Bronco, one of the first people in the country to do so, curious onlookers immediately began peppering Ross with questions.

"The gas station, the grocery store – you've got to build in an extra 10 minutes or so just because everybody wants to know, 'what is it,' 'when did this come out,' and they always ask, 'what do you call this color?'"

"I had it out on the freeway Saturday night and I was heading to a gig with the band I play in, and this car comes up behind me, honking and waving, and pulls up right next to me, and it's a Bronco Sport… it's pretty funny that there seems to be a family thing starting to grow."

Even though Ross has only had his new Bronco for a few weeks at this point, he has big plans for the SUV in the upcoming months and years. Other than lugging the kids to baseball tournaments and local date nights, the Bronco will handle some road trips like the Flex before it – only this time Ross and his family have the ability to travel off the beaten path.

"We're planning on going up to the Woodward Dream Cruise this year… and a couple of weekend getaways we'll probably try to get down to the Hocking Hills in the summer and do a couple of nights down there and see if we can get of off-road a little bit more."