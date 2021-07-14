Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond have been busy doing things other than The Grand Tour. Clarkson’s Farm aired to rave reviews – and hopes of a second season, while Hammond inked a deal with Discovery for a new show where he’ll help manage a car restoration shop. Oh, dear. May, not to be outdone, replaced his old Toyota Mirai with the new one. However, even during lockdown, the three still filmed The Grand Tour’s next installment.

The trio is heading back to Scotland, a country they visited during the show’s first season. However, the three won’t be holed up in a tent this time. They’ve been let loose across the countryside to cause untold amounts of trouble. Details about the next installment are scarce at the moment, though. All we’ve seen so far is a teaser on the show’s new TikTok account that previews Clarkson and May getting into their typical vehicular antics.

The teaser shows the two trying to cross an unnamed body of water on a floating bridge, but May, piloting a late fourth-generation Cadillac Coupe DeVille, gets stuck. Clarkson, behind him on the bridge in a bright blue Lincoln Continental Mark V from the later 1970s, says he has one of his trademark brilliant ideas and begins accelerating towards May. The teaser ends before we see the outcome. We imagine Hammond watching from the sidelines in a Chrysler Imperial LeBaron Crown Coupe.

The teaser doesn’t say when the next installment, cutely named The Grand Tour: Lochdown, will hit the Amazon Prime streaming service, but if Amazon rolls it out like it has past episodes, we should see a trailer in the coming days. The show could be streaming in a few short weeks. It’ll be nice to see the three back together, getting on each other’s nerves and piloting some big American land yachts around Scotland.