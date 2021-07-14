There's finally official information and pricing about the American-spec versions of the 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R. They both go on sale in the US during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Their powertrain specs mostly match the European versions. The GTI has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 241 horsepower (180 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters). It's available with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Golf R also has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It makes 315 hp (235 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) with the DSG or 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) with the six-speed manual. These numbers are a bit different than the European-spec Golf R that has 310 lb-ft (420 Nm). The change is because of different fuel quality in the two regions.

The GTI is available in the exterior colors Oryx White Pearl, Moonstone Gray, Kings Red Metallic, Atlantic Blue Metallic, Reflex Silver Metallic, and Deep Black Pearl. There's also Pomelo Yellow Metallic, which is only for the Autobahn trim level. The Golf R comes in Lapiz Blue Metallic, Pure White, and Deep Black Pearl.

The lineup starts with the GTI S trim that starts at $29,545 (plus a $995 destination fee) with a six-speed manual or $30,345 with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It comes standard with LED illumination for the headlights and foglights. Inside, the driver looks at a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 8.25-inch infotainment screen. There is heating for the front seats and steering wheel.

The next step is the SE grade that goes for $34,295 for the manual and $35,095 for the DSG. It adds a sunroof, adaptive headlights, and active cornering for the foglights. The infotainment screen grows to 10.0 inches and has navigation. There's a nine-speaker Harman/Kardon stereo. Leather seats with ventilation and power adjustment for the driver is a $1,225 option. For $395, there are 18-inch gloss black wheels.

The GTI Autobahn costs $37,995 for the manual and $38,795 for the DSG. It has additional equipment like adaptive dampers and 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires. Inside, there are ventilated front seats with Vienna leather upholstery. The driver's chair has 12-way power adjustment. The features also include three-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat controls and a head-up display.

Finally, the all-wheel-drive Golf R is available in one trim level that goes for $43,645 for the manual and $44,445 for the DSG. The model comes fully loaded with adaptive dampers, 14-inch drilled brake rotors with blue calipers. A wing attaches to the rear of the roof. It rides on 19-inch wheels.

Inside, there's a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch infotainment display with navigation. Plus, there's a head-up display. A sunroof comes standard. Occupants sit in Nappa leather-upholstered seats with heating for the front and rear.