Yesterday, the Volkswagen Group made several important announcements during the presentation of its new strategy. To sum up, the automaker will invest even more money in developing, producing, and selling electric vehicles. A few new products were confirmed, including a never heard before large electric SUV.

Earlier today, Herbert Diess, VAG’s Chairman of the Board of Management, used LinkedIn to share his speech during the presentation of the so-called New Auto strategy. Hidden on page 10 of the file is the confirmation that the Volkswagen brand will launch a new Atlas-sized battery-powered sports utility vehicle. Dubbed the ID.8, the vehicle will most likely be based on the MEB platform but it’s probably too early for VW to provide more details.

With the new large, likely three-row, electric vehicle, Volkswagen wants to expand its ID family of EVs. The first ID model was the ID.3 as the modern-day, zero-emission Golf equivalent, followed by the ID.4 roughly the size of today’s Tiguan. With the ID.6, Volkswagen says, it has a model that’s the equivalent to the Passat in terms of dimensions and the ID.8 should become the largest available ID vehicle.

The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer doesn’t want to reveal much at this point, though the presentation suggests that the new ID.8 will be a global model. From all ID models mentioned by Diess, the ID Buzz is the next to arrive as an electric alternative to the Volkswagen Transporter. Once all the IDs are launched, VW believes it will have “the most comprehensive EV product portfolio in the industry yet.” The new products are part of the company’s aim to become the "EV leader by 2025."