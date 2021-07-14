Even though the next-generation BMW M2 already showed its front fascia unofficially, the Bavarian company continues to test prototypes of the hot hatch with significant amounts of camouflage. Two test cars were recently caught by our spy photographers - one in the traffic of Munich and one lapping the Nurburgring at high speeds. Finally, we can take an early peek at the interior.

The cabin shots suggest the performance model will get a slightly different dashboard layout compared to the regular 2 Series Coupe. Those screens appear to be a tad larger, though maybe that’s not the final design of the fascias that surround them. The steering wheel looks identical to the one in the recently launched 2 Series and that’s nearly all we can say at the moment.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 new spy photos

The exterior shots confirm the new M2 will get beefier wheel arches hiding larger wheels. In combination with the short overhangs, this creates an overall stance that reminds us of the BMW 1 Series M Coupe from the E87 generation. The photos from the Nurburgring show a very composed hot hatch with minimal body roll probably driven by a professional test pilot.

From the initial information we have, the new CLAR-based M2 is shaping up to be quite a potent hatchback. Powered by a 3.0-liter engine, it could debut with an output in the region of 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and over 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque. There are reports even suggesting the maximum power could be more and, thankfully, it seems the new M2 will be driven exclusively by its rear wheels.

Given the recent debut of the new 2 Series Coupe, we don’t expect to see the new M2 before the summer of 2022. Production is slated to begin in December next year and end in early 2029.