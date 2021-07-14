After considerable build-up, Hyundai is finally ready to reveal its latest offering in performance. The Elantra N will expand Hyundai's need for speed to the compact sedan segment with turbocharged power, aggressive styling, and the requisite shade of blue to match other N models. The livestream begins at 8:30 PM EDT / 5:30 PM PDT and you can see it live in the video above.

Between teasers and spy photos, we already have a good idea of what to expect from this new hot rod from Hyundai. Modest aero tweaks front and rear speak to the N side of Hyundai's ambitions, and while there will be similarities to the current Elantra N-Line, the big difference will come under the hood. We're expecting a 275-horsepower version of the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, driving the front wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission or a six-speed manual.

All our remaining questions will be answered soon. Keep an eye out for our debut article that will post shortly after the big reveal.