Hyundai is set to debut the 2022 Elantra N on July 14, but we won’t have to wait until then to get our first look at the sleek, sporty sedan. Images of the model have leaked online, revealing the styling tweaks Hyundai will make to differentiate it from the regular one. The images come from Hyundai itself (it’s been removed, but a cached view is linked below), which accidentally published an announcement about upcoming events related to the Elantra N.

The announcement included exterior images of the Elantra N (Hyundai calls it the Avante in its home market), revealing aggressive front and rear fascias on the bright blue sedan – a Hyundai N trademark color. The Elantra is a sharply styled car, with pronounced body creases in the sheet metal. The Elantra N is no different, further embracing the angles. The front bumper looks much sportier, which fits well with the model’s low, wide grille shape.

Things are tamer at the rear as there’s not much that Hyundai changed visible to our eyes. The lower diffuser is different, housing a pair of large-dual exhaust outlets. The other change we can spot is the addition of a spoiler. The red accents along the body edges stick out against the black trim. The announcement also included images from the Kona N, which is included in Hyundai’s event series.

We’re just hours away from Hyundai revealing the 2022 Elantra N, which is when we’ll learn everything there is about the new variant. It’s expected to pack Hyundai’s turbocharged 2.0-liter that powers the Veloster N and Kona N. It makes 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts), and it’s expected to pair with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic in the Elantra N. The car certainly has the looks worthy of the Hyundai N moniker, and we know it drives like it earned it.