The Sanctuary is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 4x4-based camper van from Thor Motorcoach that aims to give travelers all of the comforts of home while they're sleeping in the wilderness. The company positions it as being "perfect for those entering the RV lifestyle or looking to downsize."

The Sanctuary is available with two floor plans. The 19P retails for $148,680 and has a bench in the back that folds out into a bed. The 19L goes for $151,060 and has a fixed bed in the back, while the seating area moves to the center of the vehicle.

Gallery: Thor Motor Coach Sanctuary Camper

12 Photos

Regardless of configuration, there's a kitchenette that includes a refrigerator, dual-burner gas cooktop, convection microwave oven, stainless steel sink. Both models have a wet bath with a cassette toilet, sink, shower, and Truma Combi water heating system. There's a 72-liter freshwater tank.

The outside of the van comes equipped with a standard Thule power patio awning with LED lighting. A Thule bike rack attaches to the rear door, and there's a ladder for accessing the roof rack.

For entertainment after a day outside, the Sanctuary comes with the Winegard Connect 2.0 system. It combines a WiFi extender, 4G hotspot, and TV antenna. Other amenities include a 24-inch TV, JBL Flip speaker, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The cabin is bright and airy with lots of lights and large windows

On the roof, there's a 190-watt solar panel. The Sanctuary comes standard with an Onan RV QG 2500 LP generator and a 1,000-watt inverter. As an option, there's an upgrade to a 400 amp-hour lithium battery, 3,000-watt inverter, and 170-amp alternator.