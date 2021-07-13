The Lexus RX got a subtle refresh for the 2020 model year but those little changes made a big difference compared to the pre-facelift model. Now, for the 2022 MY, the three-row version of the luxury SUV is receiving a new limited-edition trim in an attempt to boost the demand for the seven-seat RX L.

Joining the growing family of Black Line models, which now includes the ES, UX, and RC, the RX L Black Line benefits from a number of visual enhancements designed based on customer and dealer feedback. Building on the Premium Package, it can be best described as a black appearance package that can be ordered in either the standard and all-new Cloudburst Gray or the optional Eminent White Pearl. A set of 20-inch alloys complements the exterior together with black lug nuts, black grille, black outer mirrors, black logos, and black lower front bumper.

Gallery: 2022 Lexus RX L Black Line

6 Photos

On the inside, the darkened theme continues but it’s enhanced by blue stitching for the black leather seats in the first two rows. You’ll also find the same stitching detail throughout the interior on the center console, shift boot, steering wheel, and upper instrument panel. Also part of the package are black floor and cargo mats.

If you like what you see and read here, you should be able to order one by the end of the month. But hurry up as Lexus will build just 495 examples of the RX L Black Line package, of which 389 units will be gas-powered and 106 will be hybrids. The conventional model will start at $52,030, while the electrified SUV will cost at least $55,290.