In January this year, our Senior Editor Jeff Perez tested the 2020 Ford F-250 Tremor in Lariat trim level and discovered it’s a hugely capable Super Duty truck with proper off-road capabilities despite its massive size. However, the price of the tested vehicle was serious - $87,630, though you can get a Super Duty Tremor in Lariat grade without options for $52,445. Unfortunately, it seems that the base Super Duty Tremor model will be no longer available.

TFL Trucks reports the entry-level XLT trim with the Tremor treatment is discontinued for the 2022 model year. You’ll still be able to order the off-road-ready truck in Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trims but the base model is gone. The information was confirmed to the publication by a Ford representative.

“The Super Duty Tremor does continue for the ’22MY (model year)! Due to the chip shortages, the XLT Tremor was removed from our offering in 22MY. However, customers can order 22MY Super Duty in the Lariat, King Ranch, or Platinum Tremor packages.“

If you check Ford’s official sale sites, you’ll probably still see the 2021 Super Duty with an available Tremor XLT model but it is no longer orderable. The 2022 Super Duty is not listed online yet (at the time of writing this article), though you can already order one at your nearest Ford dealer. You’ll be able to choose between a standard 7.3-liter V8 gas engine and an optional 6.7-liter V8 turbodiesel.

In the case of our tester from earlier this year, the 6.7-liter diesel engine added an extra $10,495. The vehicle was also equipped with the Lariat Sport package costing another $4,295 on top of the base price. For the 2021 model year, the very base Super Duty Tremor available, the XLT trim, had a starting price of $52,320.