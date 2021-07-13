The Mercedes-Benz EQE is back on the streets again – this time, it's captured by spies while standing still at an intersection in Germany. Unlike previous sightings where the all-electric sedan was belting it out at the Nurburgring, the EQE seen in the video embedded on top is more sedate, probably doing some in-city, wet road testing.

The prototype here is similar to what we initially saw back in April during cold-weather tests, even wearing the same set of rims. That said, we're now more likely looking at production headlights hiding under heavy concealment.

At the rear, the distinction between the EQE and EQS is more apparent. While the EQS is more of a liftback rather than a sedan, the EQE has a more traditional trunk lid, with the third brake light placed on its usual position on three-box sedans.

Then again, still expect design cues coming from the Mercedes EQS, given that both sedans share the same underpinnings. The EQS will of course be posher and more premium in terms of cabin amenities but expect the German automaker to not hold back in giving the E-Class zero-emissions counterpart the necessary luxuries.

Powertrain details are scarce at the moment but we can infer that the Mercedes EQE will get varying battery sizes and battery outputs, as with the EQS. Reports said that the model might offer up to 403 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 564 pound-feet (765 Newton-meters) of torque in one configuration, sent to all four wheels. If those number aren't enough, a hotter Mercedes-AMG EQE has also been spotted before, which is rumored to deliver over 500 hp (372 kW).

The Mercedes EQE sedan is confirmed to hit daylight in September the IAA in Munich, which will replace the Frankfurt Motor Show.