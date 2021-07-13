There are several ways to drive home a Toyota Tacoma. Either you buy it in cold hard cash or finance it, or you can also lease the vehicle. But today, Toyota adds another avenue for you to get a Tacoma, or at least have a chance to.

In anticipation of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup where Toyota is the official automotive partner, Toyota releases an interactive mobile game that invites football fans (or soccer) to scream "Goooal" at their smartphone screens as loudly as they can.

The mobile game is called "Goal to the Gold Cup" and is now available through Toyota's social channels (@ToyotaLatino) and through a dedicated website. Here are the mechanics, according to Toyota:

Players choose their favorite truck: a 2021 Tacoma TRD Pro or 2021 Tundra TRD Pro Players then choose their favorite team participating in this year’s Gold Cup The countdown begins: three, two, one – the louder and longer that players shout "Goooal," the farther their vehicle goes. All contestants who play and register are automatically entered for a chance to win a lease for a 2021 Toyota Tacoma or a trip to the Gold Cup Final in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 1.

The prize? Toyota wasn't specific but the company said that you can win a variety of prizes, including a lease for a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, just by playing the mobile game.

This is the third consecutive time that Toyota has been the Concacaf Gold Cup's official automotive partner. The Gold Cup is the region’s flagship men’s national team competition in which the best national teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean compete to be crowned regional champion.

Now on its 16th edition with 16 national teams, the competition will be held in 11 stadiums in eight major cities across the United States from July 10 to August 1, 2021.