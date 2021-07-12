Last week, Hyundai highlighted the changes it’d be making to its lineup for the 2022 model year. The company noted which models would be new, which ones would be refreshed, and which would be carried over. However, not every model is making it to next year. Hyundai has announced that it is discontinuing the majority of the Veloster lineup. It will only offer the Veloster N, which carries over from 2021 unchanged.

The announcement isn’t surprising. In April, a report noted how difficult it was to find a regular Veloster in stock at a dealer. It also discovered that Hyundai was paying dealers to help clear out their Veloster inventory – both signs of the car’s potential demise. A few days later, Hyundai tepidly countered, announcing that the Veloster would carry on for the 2022 model year, but added that it would do so with a simplified lineup. Now we know how simplified it will be.

Hyundai is discontinuing the 2.0, 2.0 Premium, R-Spec, Turbo, and Ultimate trims, leaving just the N trim. That gives consumers a peppy three-and-a-half-door hot hatch that packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood. It produces up to 278 horsepower (377 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) of torque. For 2021, Hyundai fitted with a new eight-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox, which should broaden its appeal. A six-speed manual is the standard transmission.

Hyundai is following in Volkswagen’s footsteps with its Veloster announcement. In 2019, VW announced it’d discontinue offering the standard Golf in the US, selling only the hotter Golf GTI and R variants. Losing the majority of the Veloster lineup doesn’t bode well for the Veloster N’s future, but we’ll get the hot hatch for at least one more year. Hopefully, it doesn’t become yet another victim to the crossover craze, but that’s are not looking good for the model.