It’s been a month since Ford revealed the 2022 Maverick. The bite-sized pickup raked in 36,000 reservations within days of its debut, and it’s set to go on sale later this year. When it does arrive, customers will be able to pick the First Edition trim, which Ford has yet to fully detail. However, MaverickTruckClub.com has an image purported to come right from Ford’s marketing team that gives us our first look at the hotly anticipated new model.

Ford has dropped a few tidbits about the special truck since the reveal, which will only be available for the Maverick’s first model year. Cyber Red is an exclusive exterior color for the Maverick First Edition, for example. Ford also revealed that the First Edition would be a $1,495 premium while adding black exterior accents.

The new details from the marketing image reveal those accents will be included in a graphics package for the hood and lower doors, complementing the high-gloss black-painted roof that’s also standard kit. Other upgrades include black mirror caps, a soft tonneau cover, body-color door handles, and gloss-black painted 17-inch wheels. The First Edition model is built off of the Maverick’s Lariat trim.

The Maverick will slot below the Ranger when it arrives this fall. The new truck, which shares its underpinnings with Ford Escape and Bronco Sport, is aiming to be an affordable option in the automaker’s lineup. The truck offers an attractive combination of tech, utility, price, and fuel efficiency. The entry-level model is a hybrid 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 191 horsepower (142 kilowatts), with Ford claiming it’ll return 40 miles per gallon in the city.

Ford won’t say when production will start, though the automaker has confirmed it will go on sale this fall. While the price can reach $42,835, the Maverick will begin at $19,995 (excluding the $1,495 destination charge), making it one of the cheapest hybrid vehicles on the market.