Audi will add a new all-electric crossover to its lineup next year called the Q6 E-Tron. It’ll slot between the upcoming Q4 E-Tron and the larger E-Tron SUV while sharing its platform with the all-electric Porsche Macan that’s also in development. We last spotted Audi testing the Q6 E-Tron in March, and a new batch of spy photos shows that development is ongoing, but little has changed.

The crossover continues to wear tight-fitting camouflage that’s unable to hide the traditional-looking shape. The lower bumper grille still looks as naked as it did it before, and stand-in taillights remain in place at the rear. A strip of gray sheet metal is visible on the fenders, an odd area to leave uncovered. We expect the crossover to adapt the styling of the larger E-Tron onto the smaller vehicle, with a wide grille, slim headlights, and angular accents.

Gallery: 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron Spy Shots

13 Photos

Audi is developing Q6 E-Tron’s platform with Porsche called the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, and it’s different from the platform’s underpinning the brand’s other EVs. The new architecture is based on the J1, which Audi and Porsche shared for the E-Tron GT and the Taycan sedans. The new PPE platform is designed to offer rear-wheel drive as standard, which is expected from the single-motor model. A dual-motor variant will offer all-wheel drive, an Audi trademark.

The Q6 E-Tron is expected to make around 590 horsepower (439 kilowatts) in its high-performance RS trim. The crossover should offer over 500 kilometers (310 miles) of range on Europe’s forgiving WLTP test cycle. The Audi will benefit from the latest charging tech, too, offering up to 350-kilowatt fast-charging.

The Audi Q6 E-Tron will arrive for the 2023 model year, which means we’re still months way from Audi revealing it. Both the Q6 and Macan are expected to break cover sometime next year, though neither automaker has set a date.