Ram will offer an all-electric version of its every model by the end of the decade. But before the company and customers are ready to move entirely to electric power, Ram has to make the best out of its existing lineup. To further boost the demand for its 1500 truck, the company is introducing a special edition model that will go on sale in the third quarter of this year.

The so-called 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition builds on the success of the 1500 Big Horn and Lone Star models. It will make its first public appearance during the Chicago Auto Show later this week. It comes equipped with additional off-road equipment complemented by visual upgrades inside and out.

Gallery: 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition

10 Photos

Starting with the hardware upgrades, the BackCountry Edition for the 1500 truck brings the 4x4 Off-Road Group, which includes features such as tow hooks, skid plates for the front suspension, transfer case, power steering and fuel tank, rear electronic locking axle, off-road calibrated shocks, hill-descent control, and all-terrain tires. Also part of the factory equipment is the Bed Utility Group, which adds upper adjustable tie downs, bed extender, deployable bed step, bed lighting, and spray-in bed liner.

From the outside, you’ll be able to recognize the new special edition truck by the 18-inch black wheels and two-tone exterior paint. There’s a sort of a black design package with black badging, exhaust tips, headlight bezels, mirrors, and running boards, as well as body-colored grille surround.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Ram 1500 shop now

The same color theme can be found inside the cabin where there’s a pair of black bucket seats at the front and all-weather Mopar mats all around. A BackCountry badge on the seven-inch infotainment screen corresponds with the exterior badging.

Ram says the 2022 1500 BackCountry Edition will be offered with two versions of the brand’s 5.7-liter V8 - a naturally aspirated one and a hybridized one. The special edition truck will go on sale with an MSRP of $40,085 before the $1,695 destination charges.