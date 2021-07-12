Germany will be one of the first countries to get Genesis dealerships later this summer, together with Switzerland and the UK. Deutschland is the land of the big three luxury automakers with worldwide recognition - can the South Korean brand beat Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi at their own game? Spy photos from the last couple of months show the automaker is serious about coming out with a proper competitor for the S-Class, 7 Series, and A8.

Those spy shots hint at a large, stylish, and comfortable sedan developed (in parts) and tested (mostly) in Europe. It’s too early to see what’s hiding underneath the camouflage, though our friends at Gotcha Cars produced a detailed rendering that previews the luxury sedan’s final design. This may not be a 100-percent accurate picture of the new G90 but we believe it’s very close to what the final product will look like.

The most recognizable design feature of the next-gen G90 is probably the set of dual LED headlights. These are flanking a massive radiator grille which sits above a nicely shaped bumper with chrome decorations and a lower grille spanning between the two edges of the bumper. The long wheelbase between the snazzy wheels with a Y-shaped design gives the sedan a very stately overall appearance.

The large hood might be hiding big changes. According to recent reports, the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 could be retired for the next-gen G90 thus leaving the luxury sedan with no V8 option. A new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 will reportedly serve as the flagship powertrain for the model with an output of 380 horsepower (283 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters).

We won’t have to wait too long to see the final design of the new G90. Genesis is expected to launch the fully revamped sedan in South Korea before the end of the year. The global versions should follow shortly after.