The 2022 GMC Sierra Pro work truck is ready for another model year without changing a thing. This lack of change includes the Sierra HD Pro’s starting price which remains an affordable $37,895 for the single cab 2500HD. In a market where used truck prices have exploded it’s comforting to know that you can still purchase a new truck for a reasonable sum. For once no change for a new model year is very exciting for potential truck customers.

According to the team at CarsDirect.com GMC Sierra HD customers are in for a good 2022 model year. The GMC Sierra HD Pro is the designation given to GMC work trucks that are stripped down for hard labor. This includes multiple configurations of the 2500 and 3500 Sierra that can be customized to meet specific work requirements.

CarsDirect.com goes on to break down the pricing in detail, “At the entry-level, the 2022 Sierra 2500HD Pro has an MSRP of $37,895 with the destination. That gets you a Regular Cab in a 4x2 configuration. The Double Cab adds $2,600 for an MSRP of $40,495, while the Crew Cab starts at $42,295. Prices for the larger 3500HD Pro start at $39,095, $41,895, and $43,495, respectively.”

All of these trucks come standard with the 6.6-liter gasoline V8 engine that produces 401 hp and 464 lb-ft. For those who need additional power, there’s the optional Duramax diesel V8 engine that produces a massive 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque. The standard gasoline V8 is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission while the optional diesel utilizes a 10-seed automatic transmission.

For work truck customers, similar capabilities and pricing is a welcomed announcement. Thanks to the increased prices of used trucks, and slow supply of new examples courtesy of the chip shortage, consistent pricing is exactly what we need.