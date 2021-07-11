The Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster is a quick and fast machine. The Italian automaker claims a zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) time of only 2.9 seconds and that isn't an overstatement.

However, it's called "slow" by its owner in this drag race. Of course, that's all relative and that's what this latest drag race video from UK's carwow wants to show us. Meeting the Aventador SV Roadster for this race is another Italian and a German, but both are extreme forces to be reckoned with.

Gallery: Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari

22 Photos

First, the Ferrari. This isn't any ordinary Prancing Horse. In fact, even if you have the means to buy one, you can't just visit a Ferrari dealer with cold hard cash and ask them to give you a 488 Pista Piloti.

Reserved only to customers involved in Maranello’s motorsport efforts and actually client racing drivers, the 488 Pista Piloti is powered by a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 that makes 720 horsepower and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers are sent to the rear wheels, making this car the only rear-wheel-drive contender in this drag race.

The other contender is a 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S. While a stock version of the latest 911 is powerful, to begin with, this one is actually tuned by UK's ES Motor bringing up its power up to 800 hp and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque. With power sent to all four wheels, the 911 Turbo S is the heaviest of the bunch.

The Aventador SV is actually in the middle ground compared to both contenders mentioned, but how did it struggle in this drag race? Watch the video atop this page and let us know what you think in the comments section below.