The Chevy Corvette C8 is now entering its third model year and eager buyers of the first mid-engine Vette understandably need to know the pricing for the 2022 model year.

While we all know before that the 2022 Corvette 1LT Coupe will start at $62,195, while the Corvette Convertible will begin at $69,695 (both prices include destination), a recent series of screenshots from Corvette Action Center show the updated prices across the range, including the options and destination fees.

Gallery: 2022 Chevrolet Corvette New Colors

5 Photos

The previous numbers are telling us that there will be a $1,200 increase across the range but actually, the price increase is $1,000. However, the destination charge has also been increased by $200 (from $1,095 to $1,295), which was inevitably added into the equation.

That said, there are options that have been given a price hike as well. These include the popular Z51 Performance Package that's now priced at $6,345, as well as the E60 Front Lift option (now at $2,260), Black Trident Wheels (now priced at $2,995), and High Wing (now at $1,250).

Not all are increases, though. The 5VM ground effects package gets a hefty discount from $4,895 before to now $4,445.

The 2022 Corvette will see the addition of a low profile spoiler into the options, priced at $595. It's also the model year when the Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition will be available for an additional $6,595 to a 3LT trim with the Z51 Performance Package.

New colors will be added to the 2022 options as well, including Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Caffeine. Lastly, the C8's engine has been updated as well with revamped fuel injection system and Active Fuel Management system without changing the engine's output.