Mazda, in collaboration with Japanese sportswear company Mizuno, has introduced a new pair of driving shoes that best represent the brand's design philosophy. Working closely with Mizuno, the pair of sneakers carry Mazda's Kodo Soul of Motion design, seen with the minimal lines and simple approach to styling – just like what you see on Mazda vehicles.

Of note, Mazda hosted a YouTube live stream for the launch of the driving shoes.

The Mazda x Mizuno pair of driving shoes isn't all about aesthetics, though. According to the release, it's meant to provide "a light, stable, yet comfortable pedal operation."

Gallery: Mazda x Mizuno Driving Shoes

8 Photos

The Mazda/Mizuno driving shoes have key features that are functional as well, such as Mizuno's dorsiflexion support that improves pedal controllability and precision.

Apart from that, the pair has a rounded sole that enhances contact on the floor, while also allowing easier foot rotation while driving. The structured mesh around the Achilles tendon absorbs deformation, maintaining the fit.

While most driving shoes have hard and thin soles that make them uncomfortable to use outside the car, Mizuno employs Cob technology "pod clusters" for cushioning. This tech allows direct feel and feedback from the pedals, while still being comfortable for everyday use.

The Mazda/Mizuno shoes are just the start of the automaker's venture into lifestyle items. The company aims to "enrich the lives" of its customers through lifestyle products and experiences. This is in line with Mazda's philosophy to have a special bond with its customers and the goal to go premium with its cars.

The new Mazda driving shoes are now available for pre-order at Makuake for ¥39,600 or around $360 with the current exchange rates. Customer deliveries are expected to begin by March 2022. Delivery to addresses outside Japan isn't mentioned in the release.