The all-new Genesis G80 is going electric. Gone are the short-lived days of V8 power genesis G80s to make room for their dual-motor Genesis G80 EV. This exciting new EV luxury sedan is based on the G80 which also comes with gas power engine options, however, the G80 EV has a few key features that will make it competitive with bespoke EV competition. To see what it's like to drive the G80 EV YouTuber Asian Petrolhead hit the roads of Korea to see if the G80 EV is a fun electric sports sedan.

The electrified Genesis G80 is set to go on sale in late 2021 and is powered by a pair of 182 horsepower (136 Kilowatts) motors mounted on each axle for a combined output of 364 horsepower (272 Kilowatts). These power electric motors are powered by a floor-mounted 87.2-Kilowatt Hour battery good for a range of about 265 miles.

Gallery: Genesis Electrified G80

14 Photos

The dual motors mean that the G80 has an all-wheel-drive that will help in all-weather performance as well as acceleration off the line. Genesis claims the G80 EV can sprint for 0 to 60mph in under 5 seconds which puts it on par with the top-performing G80 Sport.

The G80 EV is Genesis’s first foray into the world of electric vehicles with many other models sure to follow very soon. This adaptable design of a floor-mounted battery pack along with two electric motors is easy for Genesis to translate to their growing lineup of luxury SUVs and sedans.

The growing competition in the EV space will also see Hyundai launch its own EV-focused sub-brand known as Ioniq. This new brand will allow the Hyundai brand to develop more competitive EV tech while amortizing the development cost across its growing brand portfolio.