Hyundai is adding a new variant for the 2022 Santa Fe, according to a recent ordering guide revealed by CarsDirect. Called the XRT trim, it will be positioned in between SEL and Limited trims. Details and images of the new Santa Fe XRT aren't available at the moment, but the website has unveiled some information, including the new trim level's pricing.

Of note, this is the first XRT trim for Hyundai. It's unclear whether it will be a blacked-out version of the midsize crossover, just like Kia's Nightfall Edition, but the report said that it will come with exclusive 18-inch dark two-tone alloy wheels and the interior is limited to black cloth.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

28 Photos

As for the engine, the Hyundai Santa Fe XRT is said to be powered by the less powerful 2.5-liter Smartstream GDI/MPI four-cylinder gasoline engine found in the SEL trim, which makes 191 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 181 pound-feet (245 Newton-meters) of torque. It's available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drivetrain configurations, with the latter asking for a $1,700 premium.

Priced at $32,300, excluding a $1,185 destination charge, the Santa Fe XRT will sit in between the SEL and Limited trims in the lineup, filling the gap between the two.

Of note, the SEL trim starts at $29,000, while the more equipped Limited variant has a starting price of $38,960. Having the XRT trim in between will give Santa Fe buyers a new option within the almost $10,000 gap. Then again, we have yet to know whether the XRT is worth its price tag with its included standard features.

As of this writing, Hyundai's website doesn't show the Santa Fe XRT trim yet, so we'll know more once it becomes available.