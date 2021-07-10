A few months ago, imagining and sketching what the next BMW M2 would look like took a lot of guesswork. We've seen several designers out there trying to undress the spied M2 prototypes digitally, giving us unofficial renderings.

But now that the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe has been revealed, it's only a matter of time before someone takes the latest 2er and creates an interpretation as a full-fledged M car. After all, the M2 will be based on the regular BMW compact coupe, just like the F87 generation.

Gallery: 2022 BMW 2 Series Debut

106 Photos

X-Tomi Design is the first to jump the gun, which you can see in the unofficial rendering atop this page. Whether you like the rendering or not, that's all up to you.

Unlike the all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive we've seen in the 2 Series' launch, X-Tomi's interpretation of the M2 does away with the triangular vents on the bumper corners. The bigger openings on the lower bumper are apparent, however, along with the small canards that are added for the supposed better aero of the hot 2er. The rendering also gets a black roof.

Other than spy shots, information is scarce about the next M2. What we know so far is that in its standard configuration, the G87 generation M2 is reportedly coming with 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) on tap and a little over 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque, exclusively sent to the rear wheels via either a manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic.

Then again, nothing's confirmed at this point and it will be a while before we get anything official about the next BMW M2. A recent report said that it will enter production by December 2022, which means we won't be seeing any new M2 on public roads until 2023. A reveal is bound to happen by next year, however, so stay tuned for that.