The Porsche 911 comes in a variety of flavors, and one of the spicier examples is the 911 GT3. The 2022 model broke cover earlier this year, and even though it's not the 911 in its purest performance form, it still packs a wallop of a punch. To demonstrate, a new video from AutoTopNL YouTube channel took a bright blue example onto the German Autobahn to hit the car's top speed.

Powering the 911 GT3 is the brand's naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. It makes 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox available is the seven-speed PDK, necessary to bang through the shifts quickly. Porsche claims the car can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds. The car has an advertised top speed of 197 mph (317 kph).

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3

14 Photos

It takes several attempts to get the Porsche all the way to its top speed, but it's no slouch. In one run, the car hit 124 mph (200 kph) in about 10 seconds, speeding past 186 mph (300 kph) in just over 30 seconds. When the car is able to go flat-out, it hits an astonishing 198 mph (319 kph), a smidge more than what Porsche advertises. The video shows the 911 reaching its top speed with remarkable ease.

Near the end of the video, the 911's high-speed run is shown from another angle – the side of the road. It's squeezed in at the bottom of the video, but it captures the car passing by at over 186 mph (300 kph), the engine screaming and the tires roaring against the pavement. The 911 GT3 may hit nearly 200 mph, but it's better suited for the race track, like the Nurburgring, which is where the car lapped the 12.944-mile (20.832-kilometer) configuration of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 59.927 seconds.