When Toyota introduces a new model, you can bet there’ll be Modellista upgrades shortly thereafter. Last month, Toyota introduced the all-new 2022 Land Cruiser, putting it on a new platform, adding a ton of tech, and redesigning the boxy exterior – and like clockwork, it’s happened again. Modellista has announced a few exterior upgrades for the fresh SUV. There nothing significant, but they do tweak the exterior styling for the better.

Modellista is offering the Land Cruiser with revised front and rear bumpers. At the front, the bumper is much busier with its styling than the standard road-going one. The angled fog light housings and black lower bumper opening give the SUV a sportier look. At the rear, the Modellista upgrade adds a rear diffuser, continuing the sportier styling. Also available are two different alloy wheel styles – gloss black or matte black, and both measure 21 inches.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser By Modellista

6 Photos

Modellista doesn’t offer the new Land Cruiser with a ton of visual upgrades, but it is a utilitarian SUV with a very defined design. The model’s boxiness is part of its charm. The new one sports a redesigned look while not straying too far from the previous model. The New LC rides on Toyota’s TNGA platform, replacing the 5.7-liter V8 with a new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, which is more powerful with its 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 479-pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque.

It’ll be interesting to see if Modellista offers more Land Cruiser upgrades in the future. The company has previously offered kits that included new side sills, exterior accent trim, spoilers, and even interior upgrades. There are no interior upgrades available for the new Land Cruiser, though Toyota significantly overhauled it for the 2022 model year. Toyota now offers it with a massive, optional, 12.3-inch infotainment screen and tons of features like Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and more.