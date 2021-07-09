General Motors may be resurrecting the Hummer nameplate as an electric SUV and truck under the GMC brand, but elsewhere in the world, the OG Humvee lives on. Well, sort of. In the early 2000s, Dongfeng worked with AM General to adapt the Humvee for the Chinese military, and the latest iteration mashes up the American brute with the old-school Lamborghini LM002. It’s called the Dongfeng Fearless M50, and it looks rad.

The SUV served as a military vehicle in China, but the automaker has made civilian examples, and the latest takes the icon to a new level. The Fearless M50 certainly has a fearless design, turning the iconic SUV into a two-door, two-seat, single-cab pickup. The exterior design is different from the double-cab military vehicles, with the truck receiving a unique grille, a one-piece windshield, and round headlights. The angular sheet metal adds to its tough attitude.

The Humvee’s bones are quite apparent inside, with a wide center console separating the two seats. It’s a sparse interior, with a handful of silver trim pieces breaking up the swatches of black plastic, metal, and leather. It’s a simple interior with the basic controls right at hand, sitting just beyond the manual shifter, the only gearbox available. It mates to a 4.0-liter turbodiesel engine that produces 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.

According to the automaker, the off-road truck can wade into water up to (47.2 inches) 1.2 meters deep, which is plenty capable. In China, the Fearless M50 Will cost ¥668,000 ($103,000 at today’s exchange rates) to start. Obviously, this won’t be available in the US as we’ll have to make do with models like the Jeep Gladiator, the Ford F-150 Raptor, and Ram 1500 TRX. Dongfeng plans to offer different Fearless M50 variants before replacing the model with the entirely new M20.