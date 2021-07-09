Languages are fascinating things, especially since the exact same arrangement of letters can have completely different meanings from one to another. The new Rimac Nevera is offering a perfect example of this in a humorous way.

Rimac is an automaker from Croatia in Southeastern Europe, and the country borders the Adriatic Sea. This stretch of water is where the name of the brand's new model comes from. A Nevera is a type of sudden storm with high winds. According to Aftitat Boat Rentals:

Nevera is a sudden, unexpected summer storm and next to Bura, it is the most dangerous wind, especially for smaller boats. As soon as you notice even the slightest indication, quickly seek shelter from this wind and cover because you have very little time. It would be best if you completely get out of its way. These storms have caught many boats off guard. Therefore it is extremely important to pay attention to weather changes and to the weather forecast, because you’ll find yourself in great danger if one of these storms catches you at the open sea.

The name is fitting for an electric supercar with four motors that makes a total of 1,914 horsepower (1,408 kilowatts) and 2,360 Newton-meters (1,741 pound-feet) of torque. It can allgedly hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in as little as 1.85 seconds.

So when does this get funny? While Nevera refers to a specific type of storm in the Adriatic, it has a very different meaning in Spanish. In that language, particularly in Spain and the Domincan Republic, a Nevera is a refridgerator.

Rather than being a speedy wind, the model's name evokes a large, boxy, and heavy kitchen applicance. It's not a great concept to evoke for a hypercar. We don't expect many buyers to be confused, but the coincidence is funny that the meaning of Nevera is so vastly different in the two languages.