The Toyota Venza is already one of the more stylish models in the brand's crossover lineup, but maybe you'd prefer the vehicle to have a closer resemblance to a Lamborghini Urus. We're not sure who that person might be, but the Japanese company Albermo sells a body kit to make the Japanese machine appear more Italian.

Albermo calls this its XH42 body kit. There's a new front bumper that includes a sharp edge for the hood and absolutely gargantuan inlets with horizontal strakes in them at each corner. A crosspiece spans the area between the big openings. There's mesh behind all of the holes.

Gallery: Toyota Venza Lamborghini Urus Body Kit By Albermo

8 Photos

The kit also includes angular fender extensions. Whereas the Venza's wheel wells are usually a smooth arch, the pieces here give them a sharper look.

At the rear, Albermo fits a wing to the lip between the glass and the rest of the hatchback. The location means that it's probably not functional because the placement is out of the airflow.

There's also a new lower piece for the rear bumper that includes a simulated diffuser and an open area at the top. It's a sporty look for the crossover.

Albermo can also supply an exhaust with a pair of exits in the center that the company gets from 5ZIGEN. The implementation would look better if the pipes came out above the diffuser rather than below it because the layout looks too busy now.

The company doesn't offer the price for these components. All of the pieces are available separately and come unpainted so that buyers can match them to their vehicle.

If you love this Urus-inspired look but don't intend to buy a Venza, then Albermo says that a version of this kit is coming soon for the RAV4.