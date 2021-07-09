Mercedes has been on a tear over the last few years, introducing several new all-electric models and a handful of EV concepts not-so-subtly teasing upcoming products. Now, the company wants to speed up the transition to become an EV-only brand. However, while the pace may quicken, it’ll still be several years – more than a decade – before combustion engines leave Mercedes’ lineup for good.

A new report from Automobilwoche, a sister publication of the English-language Automotive News Europe that summarized the piece, details the company’s new strategy that intends to eliminate most combustion engines from the Mercedes lineup by 2030. However, the company won’t set a deadline as to when it’ll completely drop them. Mercedes hopes most combustion engines are gone by the end of the decade, but it’ll depend on what some markets want, especially ones with inadequate charging infrastructure.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

80 Photos

Mercedes plans to offer every model in its lineup with an all-electric version, switching up support and logistics at the corporate level for EVs, and it’s well on its way to doing just that. This year alone, Mercedes introduced the EQS, the EQB, and the EQA, which doesn’t include the EQT Concept. We’ll see the EQE sedan arrive later this year, possibly alongside the EQS SUV, though that may debut early next year, as well. That’s a strong lineup.

It sounds like we won’t have to wait long to get a proper rundown of the company’s plans. The report noted that Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius is hosting a “strategy day” on July 22, where he “plans to present details.” It’s unclear if this will be public. Regardless, the company does plan to announce it’s developing new EV platforms for more models and its own software operating system. Mercedes may not provide a timeline for when gas and diesel engines disappear, but it’s certainly not hiding its plans for the future.