GMC unveiled the Canyon AT4 off-road-oriented trim back in January last year and the product quickly became popular. In November 2020, the automaker added an off-road special edition to further boost the vehicle’s market performance, and it seems that GMC could be working on yet another, even more hardcore Canyon model.

MuscleCarsAndTrucks claims GMC is preparing a Canyon AT4X for the 2023 model year to sit above the said AT4 trim level. According to the information - and honestly, we take it with a grain of salt at this early stage - it will be a mechanical twin to the expected 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. This means several performance and suspension upgrades over the regular trucks.

The most impressive number included in MCT’s report seems to be the 33-inch Goodyear tires, which will be complemented by Multimatic DSSV dampers and larger wheel arches. In addition, improved approach and departure angles should provide an even more impressive performance off the road.

What’s going to be under the hood? Our source claims a version of the 2.7-liter L3B turbocharged engine will be powering the new Canyon AT4X delivering a peak output in the region of around 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. No V6 diesel option is reportedly planned for now.

In general, the Canyon AT4X range - just like the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 - will be quite limited. The customers will be able to choose from just a single body style (crew cab) and one engine option. Add to these the single transmission option and the fact that these two performance trucks will be quite limited when it comes to aftermarket tuning opportunities thanks to the encrypted nature of the GM Global B electrical architecture.