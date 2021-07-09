Jeep is preparing a new seven-seat SUV model exclusively for Latin America. It will go by the name of Commander and will be unveiled in full towards the second half of the year. It was teased for the first time in April this year and now we can finally take an early look at the interior of the three-row Jeep.

The short video unveils some of the cabin’s secrets, including a selection of high-quality materials for the seats, dashboard, and door panels, as well as a nicely crafted center console with a Jeep logo on the front armrest.

The teaser video then focuses on the rear seats which have the same leather upholstery with a checkered pattern as the front ones. There’s a pair of air vents for the rear passengers plus a USB port for charging smart devices. The second row of seats can be folded down completely to a flat floor, giving wide access to the third row of seats, where there are two more USB sockets.

Also worth mentioning is that the Commander will come, at least optionally, with what seems to be a fully digital instrument cluster. There’s a redesigned steering wheel and a 10.1-inch screen for the infotainment system.

If the interior looks familiar to you, there’s a pretty good explanation for this. The seven-seat Commander will actually be based on the slightly smaller Compass and will ride on Jeep’s Small Wide platform, also used by the Renegade. Depending on the selected model, it will come with a front-wheel drive or an AWD system. The engine range remains a mystery for now, though reports suggest there will be a powerful diesel option for the AWD model.

The debut of the revived Commander should come in a few months’ time from now. It will be produced in Brazil and will be available with standard or optional features such as lane departure warning, blind-spot alert, automatic emergency braking, and a new multimedia system.