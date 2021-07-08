Stellantis proclaimed July 8, 2021, as its EV day. In short, the conglomerate announced a major initiative to aggressively move all its automotive brands into the electric realm in the coming years. The company's goal is to be the global leader of low-emission vehicles, and to make that happen it's investing a whopping $35.5 billion by 2025 into electrification and associated technology.

Of course, you can't simply launch an all-encompassing EV revolution without waging an amazeballs public relations campaign. To that end, Stellantis backed up its investment and electrification strategy with a series of new mottos for each of its 14 brands. Stellantis is keen to point out that each automotive company has its own place in the world, and as such, electrification will proceed in an individual manner "that enhances the DNA of each brand."

Apparently, these mottos reflect how every manufacturer beneath the Stellantis umbrella will embrace electric power. Spoiler alert: We don't think even a tiny portion of that $35.5 billion investment went to the marketing team.

Abarth: Heating Up People, But Not the Planet

Alfa Romeo: From 2024, Alfa Becomes Alfa e-Romeo

Chrysler: Clean Technology for a New Generation of Families

Citroën: Citroën Electric: Well-Being for All!

Dodge: Tear Up the Streets… Not the Planet

DS Automobiles: The Art of Travel, Magnified

Fiat: It’s Only Green When It’s Green for All

Jeep: Zero Emission Freedom

Lancia: The Most Elegant Way to Protect the Planet

Maserati: The Best in Performance Luxury, Electrified

Opel/Vauxhall: Green is the New Cool

Peugeot: Turning Sustainable Mobility into Quality Time

Ram: Built to Serve a Sustainable Planet

Commercial Vehicles: The Global Leader in e-Commercial Vehicles

We won't dive into criticism on these curious mottos. We'll just say that some are definitely worse than others (Alfa e-Romeo?) but the takeaway is that Stellantis seems very serious about electrification despite the facepalm-worthy catchphrases. The company is targeting a 70-percent mix for low-emission passenger cars in Europe by 2030 and keep in mind, that's for all 14 brands combined. It's also signed memorandums of understanding with two lithium brine process companies in the US and Europe for battery sourcing, and four dedicated EV platforms will accommodate everything from small cars to body-on-frame vehicles.

To put an exclamation mark on this EV endeavor, Stellantis revealed electric teasers for both Ram and Dodge. With V8 engines and supercharged Hellcat power galore, these two brands are arguably the least environmentally friendly volume auto manufacturers in the world. As Ford and GM have moved towards electrification, we've not heard a peep from Dodge or Ram about a fully electric future. Until now.

At least with Dodge, that future will presumably still be filled with tire smoke as drivers "tear up the streets ... not the planet." Yeah, we're sure Hellcat fans will get behind that.