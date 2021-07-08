The automotive industry is quickly changing, and Ram won’t be left behind. Today, the company announced the foundation it’ll use to build an electrified portfolio. Ram has bold plans to electrifying its lineup in the coming years, including an all-electric version of its 1500 pickup, thanks to a big investment from parent company Stellantis.

The company didn’t provide specifics about the pickup, but it did tease the model with a sleek and shadowed rendering that looks quite different from the 1500 that’s on sale today. The Ram 1500 BEV (battery-electric vehicle, as Ram is calling it) has a tall grille, narrow lighting elements, an illuminated badge, and a slim greenhouse that’s accentuated by the angled bedsides. It’ll be a while before we learn anything substantial about the pickup, but brand CEO Mike Koval did say, “We are not following in the footsteps of our competitors.”

Gallery: 2024 Ram 1500 BEV

2 Photos

Ram’s presentation went a bit beyond teasing, as Koval also announced that the electrified pickup would be entering production in 2024. But it may be a bit late to the EV pickup party. The Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, and Tesla Cybertruck are all scheduled to go on sale later this year, with the Ford F-150 Lightning arriving next spring. Ram could beat the Silverado EV to market, though Chevy hasn’t announced when its EV truck will arrive.

Ram’s announcement came amid a flurry of news from its parent company Stellantis, which announced EV plans for several of its brands, including Dodge. Stellantis plans to invest €30 billion ($35.5 billion at today’s exchange rates) through 2025 to electrify its brands’ lineups. That means Ram will be electrifying its trucks and vans. It has plans to offer a fully electric variant for most of its models by 2025, with an EV for every one of them scheduled to happen by 2030.