An electric muscle car is coming from Dodge in 2024, and the company is teasing it in a newly released video. The automaker isn't offering many details yet, but the clip lets us extrapolate a little of what to expect.

The teaser never provides a clear view of the car, but the rounded corners of the front end immediately evokes the 1970 Dodge Challenger. For a modern touch, an LED strip runs underneath and then vertically on each side, but this is reminiscent of the shape of the first-year Challenger's bumper.

The raised sections on each side of the hood also appear to come from the early Charger. Although, this element looks more prominent on this vehicle than on the classic coupes.

There is one image with a good look at the car from the side, and the roofline doesn't look as angular as on early Chargers. Instead, the more flowing lines from the Challenger seem to be the major styling inspiration.

The announcement came during Stellantis' EV Day event where each of the corporation's brands had an opportunity to lay out their respective future. Dodge put the focus squarely on performance by having boss Tim Kuniskis stand outside of the Dodge family mansion with an array of the company's historic models on display outside of the massive building.

Story is developing.

Gallery: Dodge Electric Muscle Car Teaser