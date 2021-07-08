Less than a year after its debut as a show car, the Renault Megane eVision Concept will morph into a production model. This will happen during the 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show which will replace the IAA Frankfurt as Germany’s biannual international automotive show. The all-electric hatchback/crossover will be the star at Renault’s stand from 6 to 12 September.

Unfortunately, the French automaker doesn’t want to go deep into details regarding the new Megane, which will actually be called the Megane E-Tech Electric. Most likely, it will be sold alongside the current Megane which is currently available with conventional gasoline, diesel, and hybrid engines. The two should co-exist for at least a few years until Renault moves completely to battery-powered cars.

Gallery: Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric (2021)

The high-riding hatch will become Renault’s first 100-percent electric model for the European market and will join the A-segment Twingo E-Tech Electric and the B-segment Zoe. The Megane E-Tech Electric will be based on the CMF-EV platform and will use a 217-horsepower (160-kilowatt) electric motor, most likely sending power to the front wheels. According to preliminary but official information, the electric energy will be provided by a 60-kWh battery pack.

When it teased the electric hatch for the first time, Renault promised it will be capable of running for about 280 miles (450 kilometers) measured by the WLTP cycle before the batteries need to be recharged. The automaker has already produced 30 initial examples of the new Megane and will use them for testing purposes during the next few months. We expect the first customer units to be delivered during the first half of 2022.

During the IAA in Munich, Renault will also display the Renault 5 concept and other E-Tech production models.