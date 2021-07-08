Originally launched in 2004, the Chevrolet Montana is a small two-door truck sold by the automaker in Latin America and emerging markets. The first generation of the model was a variation of the Opel Corsa sold at the time by General Motors in Europe, essentially a pickup version of the Opel Combo. Now, for the third generation of the Montana, Chevy wants to offer “an unprecedented pickup concept for the brand, which will take the product to another level.”

The Brazilian division of the brand has just released the first teaser image of what will become the successor to Chevy’s smallest truck in South America. It’s actually going to be called the Nova Montana (the New Montana) and Chevy promises it will be a completely different product compared to its predecessors from an architectural point of view, with better dynamics and efficiency.

Interestingly, Chevrolet says the Nova Montana will become part of the firm’s global product portfolio. We don’t know what Chevy's plans are for the little truck but we can imagine it going on sale in the United States as a direct rival for the recently unveiled Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. However, don’t get too excited as the company is probably referring to other markets such as Mexico and South Africa.

“GM believes in Brazil and that is why we are resuming our investments in the country, even in the midst of the pandemic,” Carlos Zarlenga, president of GM South America, comments. “The São Caetano do Sul plant will receive new robots and tools with innovative manufacturing concepts, including equipment unprecedented in South America to ensure excellent results in safety, quality, and sustainability.”

Currently, a small Chevy truck is available in Brazil with four-cylinder engines, front-wheel drive, and two doors. The Nova Montana could be a little bigger than its predecessor, judging by this teaser image, though nothing can be confirmed for now.