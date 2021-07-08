All the action as it happens.
As the world is slowly recovering from a pandemic-impacted 2020, so is the auto show scene. Perhaps the most dynamic event of them all is the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a four-day event during which attendees get to see cars of old and new in action rather than simple static displays.
In typical Motor1.com fashion, we will be hosting the livestream with all the action as it happens. Below you can find the full schedule for all four days.
Schedule (BST / Local Time):
Thursday:
7:00 - Gates open
9:00 - Manufacturer Batch
9:40 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
10:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Warm Up Show
10:35 - Manufacturer Batch
11:15 - Rally & Off-Road Car Batch
12:00 - Manufacturer Batch
12:40 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
13:20 - Lotus Moment - Front of Goodwood House
13:30 - Manufacturer Batch
13:45 - Goodwood BMX & MTB High Jump
14:10 - Timed Practice
15:00 - FOS Highlights and FIA Batch
15:30 - Manufacturer Batch
16:00 - Air Display - The Blades (15 mins)
16:15 - Driftkhana Practice
16:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
17:10 - Manufacturer Batch
Friday:
7:00 - Gates open
9:00 - Batch 1 - Mercedes, Pre-War, Alfa, Early Endurance and Indy
9:10 - Batch 2 - Drift, NASCAR, Touring Cars and Rally
9:55 - Batch 3 - Ickx, Penske, Andretti and Bikes
10:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
10:35 - Batch 4 - FIA, BRM, Grand Prix Greats, Senna and Tyrrell
11:30 - Batch 5 - Sports Racers, Macaluso and Prodrive
12:00 - Air Display - Red Arrows (25 mins)
12:10 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
12:55 - Lotus Moment - Front of Goodwood House
13:05 - Driftkhana Rd 1
13:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
13:50 - Batch 1 - Mercedes, Pre-War, Alfa, Early Endurance and Indy
14:00 - Bonhams Sale
14:25 - Batch 3 - Ickx, Penske, Andretti and Bikes
15:00 - Interview on the House Balcony
15:15 - Batch 4 - Aston Moment, BRM, Grand Prix Greats, Senna and Tyrrell
15:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
16:10 - Timed Practice
16:55 - Batch 2 - NASCAR, Touring Cars and Rally
17:30 - Batch 5 - Sports Racers, Macaluso and Prodrive
17:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
18:05 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
Saturday:
7:00 - Gates open
8:30 - Batch 2 - Drift, NASCAR, Touring Cars and Rally
9:15 - Batch 5 - Sports Racers, Macaluso and Prodrive
9:55 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
10:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
10:45 - Batch 4 - Aston Moment, BRM, Grand Prix Greats, Senna and Tyrrell
11:40 - Batch 3 - Ickx, Penske, Andretti and Bikes
12:00 - Air Display - Red Arrows (25 mins)
12:20 - Batch 1 - Mercedes, Pre-War, Alfa, Early Endurance and Indy
12:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
13:00 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
13:40 - Lotus Moment - Front of Goodwood House
13:50 - Batch 2 - NASCAR, Touring Cars and Rally
14:25 - Batch 3 - Ickx, Penske, Andretti and Bikes
14:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
14:55 - Balcony Moment
15:05 - Driftkhana Rd 2
15:45 - Murray Walker Moment - Interview on Startline
15:50 - Batch 4 - BRM, Grand Prix Greats, Senna and Tyrrell
16:00 - Air Display - Blades (15mins)
16:40 - Qualifying Shoot Out
17:25 - Batch 5 - Sports Racers, Macaluso and Prodrive
17:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
18:00 - Batch 1 - Mercedes, Pre-War, Alfa, Early Endurance and Indy
Sunday:
7:00 - Gates open
8:30 - Batch 5 - Sports Racers, Macaluso and Prodrive
9:10 - Batch 1 - Mercedes, Pre-War, Alfa, Early Endurance and Indy
9:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
9:50 - Batch 2 - Drift, NASCAR, Touring Cars and Rally
10:35 - Batch 4 - BRM, Grand Prix Greats, Senna and Tyrrell
11:00 - Roger Penske Moment in Assembly Area
11:25 - Batch 3 - Ickx, Penske, Andretti and Bikes
11:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
11:50 - Air Display - Red Arrows (25 mins)
12:05 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
12:40 - Lotus Moment - Front of Goodwood House
13:00 - Batch 5 - Sports Racers, Macaluso and Prodrive
13:35 - Batch 3 - Ickx, Penske, Andretti and Bikes
14:10 - Driftkhana
14:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
15:10 - Batch 4 - Aston Moment, BRM, Grand Prix Greats, Senna and Tyrrell
15:45 - Air Display - Blades (15mins)
16:05 - Shootout Final
16:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show
17:10 - Batch 1 - Mercedes, Pre-War, Alfa, Early Endurance and Indy
17:40 - Batch 2 - NASCAR, Touring Cars and Rally
18:15 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
