As the world is slowly recovering from a pandemic-impacted 2020, so is the auto show scene. Perhaps the most dynamic event of them all is the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a four-day event during which attendees get to see cars of old and new in action rather than simple static displays.

In typical Motor1.com fashion, we will be hosting the livestream with all the action as it happens. Below you can find the full schedule for all four days.

Schedule (BST / Local Time):

Thursday:

7:00 - Gates open

9:00 - Manufacturer Batch

9:40 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance

10:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Warm Up Show

10:35 - Manufacturer Batch

11:15 - Rally & Off-Road Car Batch

12:00 - Manufacturer Batch

12:40 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance

13:20 - Lotus Moment - Front of Goodwood House

13:30 - Manufacturer Batch

13:45 - Goodwood BMX & MTB High Jump

14:10 - Timed Practice

15:00 - FOS Highlights and FIA Batch

15:30 - Manufacturer Batch

16:00 - Air Display - The Blades (15 mins)

16:15 - Driftkhana Practice

16:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

17:10 - Manufacturer Batch

Friday:

7:00 - Gates open

9:00 - Batch 1 - Mercedes, Pre-War, Alfa, Early Endurance and Indy

9:10 - Batch 2 - Drift, NASCAR, Touring Cars and Rally

9:55 - Batch 3 - Ickx, Penske, Andretti and Bikes

10:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

10:35 - Batch 4 - FIA, BRM, Grand Prix Greats, Senna and Tyrrell

11:30 - Batch 5 - Sports Racers, Macaluso and Prodrive

12:00 - Air Display - Red Arrows (25 mins)

12:10 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance

12:55 - Lotus Moment - Front of Goodwood House

13:05 - Driftkhana Rd 1

13:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

13:50 - Batch 1 - Mercedes, Pre-War, Alfa, Early Endurance and Indy

14:00 - Bonhams Sale

14:25 - Batch 3 - Ickx, Penske, Andretti and Bikes

15:00 - Interview on the House Balcony

15:15 - Batch 4 - Aston Moment, BRM, Grand Prix Greats, Senna and Tyrrell

15:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

16:10 - Timed Practice

16:55 - Batch 2 - NASCAR, Touring Cars and Rally

17:30 - Batch 5 - Sports Racers, Macaluso and Prodrive

17:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

18:05 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance

Saturday:

7:00 - Gates open

8:30 - Batch 2 - Drift, NASCAR, Touring Cars and Rally

9:15 - Batch 5 - Sports Racers, Macaluso and Prodrive

9:55 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance

10:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

10:45 - Batch 4 - Aston Moment, BRM, Grand Prix Greats, Senna and Tyrrell

11:40 - Batch 3 - Ickx, Penske, Andretti and Bikes

12:00 - Air Display - Red Arrows (25 mins)

12:20 - Batch 1 - Mercedes, Pre-War, Alfa, Early Endurance and Indy

12:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

13:00 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance

13:40 - Lotus Moment - Front of Goodwood House

13:50 - Batch 2 - NASCAR, Touring Cars and Rally

14:25 - Batch 3 - Ickx, Penske, Andretti and Bikes

14:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

14:55 - Balcony Moment

15:05 - Driftkhana Rd 2

15:45 - Murray Walker Moment - Interview on Startline

15:50 - Batch 4 - BRM, Grand Prix Greats, Senna and Tyrrell

16:00 - Air Display - Blades (15mins)

16:40 - Qualifying Shoot Out

17:25 - Batch 5 - Sports Racers, Macaluso and Prodrive

17:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

18:00 - Batch 1 - Mercedes, Pre-War, Alfa, Early Endurance and Indy

Sunday:

7:00 - Gates open

8:30 - Batch 5 - Sports Racers, Macaluso and Prodrive

9:10 - Batch 1 - Mercedes, Pre-War, Alfa, Early Endurance and Indy

9:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

9:50 - Batch 2 - Drift, NASCAR, Touring Cars and Rally

10:35 - Batch 4 - BRM, Grand Prix Greats, Senna and Tyrrell

11:00 - Roger Penske Moment in Assembly Area

11:25 - Batch 3 - Ickx, Penske, Andretti and Bikes

11:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

11:50 - Air Display - Red Arrows (25 mins)

12:05 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance

12:40 - Lotus Moment - Front of Goodwood House

13:00 - Batch 5 - Sports Racers, Macaluso and Prodrive

13:35 - Batch 3 - Ickx, Penske, Andretti and Bikes

14:10 - Driftkhana

14:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

15:10 - Batch 4 - Aston Moment, BRM, Grand Prix Greats, Senna and Tyrrell

15:45 - Air Display - Blades (15mins)

16:05 - Shootout Final

16:30 - Goodwood Action Sports Show

17:10 - Batch 1 - Mercedes, Pre-War, Alfa, Early Endurance and Indy

17:40 - Batch 2 - NASCAR, Touring Cars and Rally

18:15 - Batch 6 - Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance