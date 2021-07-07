It’s a huge bummer that the next installment in the Gran Turismo franchise won’t arrive until 2022. And we don’t even know when in 2022 that will be, which leaves the new PlayStation 5 without its star racing series. It’s not all bad, though, as Polyphony Digital continues to support the latest game in the franchise, Gran Turismo Sport, with regular updates. The latest is due to arrive with gamers this Thursday, July 8, and there’ll be a new car.

The update will bring with it the redesigned 2022 Toyota GR 86, which debuted just over a month ago. That’s a quick turnaround time to get the car into the game, but such efficiency isn’t surprising since Polyphony Digital and Toyota are both headquartered in Japan. It appears the car will be the only major addition to the game this time around. Since the game’s debut in 2017, frequent updates have included cars, tracks, and game mode changes.

Gran Turismo Sport arrived on the PlayStation 4 in 2017, catering to competitive online racing. The game got a more traditional single-player campaign mode as an update after it went on sale. The last game in the main series is far older, with Gran Turismo 6 arriving on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. This has been the longest period without a game since the franchise’s inception in 1997.

The racing scene won’t be completely barren. Later this year, the open-world racing franchise returns with Forza Horizon 5 hitting the family of Xbox gaming consoles. Also coming is WRC 10 for those who like their racing a bit more disciplined, which will arrive on a variety of platforms. Another game that we’re looking forward to is Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, but that won’t arrive until sometime in 2022. Hopefully, GT 7 and TDU Solar Crown don’t cross into each other’s lanes.