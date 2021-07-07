The AutoTopNL YouTube channel got ahold of a new BMW M4 Competition and took it onto an unrestricted section of the autobahn to find out what the coupe was able to do. This one is in the striking, highlighter-like shade Sao Paulo Yellow.

The M4 Competition makes 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine. BMW claims the sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) requires 3.8 seconds, and there's an electronically limited top speed of 180 miles per hour (290 kilometers) with the optional M Driver's package. Otherwise, the max velocity is 155 mph (250 kph).

The Competition is only available with an eight-speed automatic. At launch, the model comes exclusively with rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive comes later with a rear-biased system similar to what the latest M5 has.

In this video, the driver takes the M4 Competition and rapidly achieves speeds that would result in a trip to jail in the United States. During an early blast, the car reaches 170 mph (274 kph) before slowing down somewhat but still staying well above 100 mph (161 kph).

After a cut in the video, the M4 quickly reaches 100 mph again and remains at such high speeds for the rest of the clip. By the end, the speedometer reads 183 mph (295 kph). Technically this over the 180 mph speed limiter. However, the GPS next to the instruments shows 290 kph (180 mph).

The M4 Competition will start at $74,700 (plus a $995 destination fee) or $78,800 with all-wheel drive. The standard version of the coupe is $71,800. If you prefer four doors, then the M3 goes for $69,900, $72,800 for the Competition, and $76,900 for the Competition xDrive