Lexus discontinued the GS sedan a little over a year ago but according to the brand’s latest sales report, someone in the United States bought a brand new GS earlier this year. Whether that was a V8-powered F-spec model or not - it’s hard to tell, but it seems that there might be a successor for the once-popular premium sedan. Not exactly what we were hoping for but still an intriguing option.

According to Drive, Lexus could fill the void in its model range left by the GS with a new sedan based on the Toyota Mirai. Yes, this means, if the information is correct, we might get a hydrogen-powered luxury sedan from Lexus based on the technologies found in the Mirai. Nothing is official, obviously, but the report is based on a now-deleted Instagram post featuring a leaked product plan of the marque.

Drive explains the new product might get a different name and it could be launched as an indirect replacement for the GS in Asia and North America. The Mirai is currently produced on the same assembly lines where the Toyota Crown, a luxury vehicle for Japan, is assembled. The Crown, meanwhile, has usually shared many components with the GS while the latter was still on sale.

According to the leaked product plan, Lexus should unveil the GS successor at some point next year. If all of this is true, we should start seeing spy photos and teasers in the months before the year’s end.

As far as the Mirai is concerned, it’s currently relatively affordable to buy and comes with an EPA-rated range of up to 402 miles per fill-up. The peak output of 182 horsepower and 221 pound-feet is not exactly exciting but it’s still enough for a 0-60 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 9.2 seconds.