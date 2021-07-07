The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie and Rebel get new G/T editions that fit the trucks with a smattering of performance parts and exterior updates. Both go on sale in the third quarter of 2021. The Laramie G/T starts at $55,480, and the Rebel G/T goes for $55,375 (plus a $1,695 destination fee for both of them).

The G/T models gain a cold-air intake, cat-back exhaust, console-mounted floor shifter, paddle shifters, and performance pages for the infotainment system. For extra style, the package includes a hood with extra vents and G/T decals on the rear fenders.

Inside, the bucket seats have a G/T logo on them. There are also all-weather floor mats and metal coverings over the pedals.

The Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T are only available with the 5.7-liter V8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assistance that makes 395 horsepower (291 kilowatts) and 410 pound-feet (556 Newton-meters) of torque. The package is only available on trucks with the Crew Cab configuration.

Ram builds lots of special editions and limited-run option packages for its trucks. Recently, the company showed off the Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition with a more luxurious interior. There was also the Mopar Special Edition that got parts from Stellantis' aftermarket division. The brand offered a wide variety of Built to Serve editions with special colors in honor of the branches of the US military.

Ram truck sales are currently very strong. In the second quarter, the company delivered 164,232 of its pickups (the brand doesn't break out the 1500 from other models). This was 39.8 percent more than the 117,448 units in that period in 2020. For the year so far, the brand has delivered 313,068 trucks, versus 246,253 at this time in 2020, which was a 27 percent increase.