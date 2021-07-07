Nissan is set to unveil the production-ready Z sports car on August 17 this year. This will finally put the production of the agonizing 370Z to an end and will give the Japanese brand a fresh new model in the sports car segment in search of higher sales. It turns out the full debut could be followed by the launch of a Nismo version of that car early next year. Just don’t get too excited yet.

As always, we take reports from Japan’s Best Car website with a grain of salt, to say the least, but it’s interesting to learn that Nissan is potentially cooking up a hardcore variant of the new Z. According to the publication, the Z Nismo should make its public debut in January 2022 during the Tokyo Auto Salon with a market launch, at least in Japan, allegedly planned for March that year.

Unfortunately, Best Car doesn’t like to quote its sources, though it says the more hardcore Z sports car will benefit from a number of upgrades. These could include suspension, steering, and brakes improvements, and the coupe will ride on larger 20-inch wheels as standard. There’s no word about a potential power increase but our source claims the Z Nismo will use the more powerful tune of the company’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo with 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts).

That’s literally everything available so far, which leaves us skeptical about the credibility of the report. Seeing a more track-focused Z coupe makes sense, though, especially considering the information that Nissan is also preparing a GT4 race variant of the car. With the know-how and technologies already on the shelf, it won’t take much to adopt some of that into a more hardcore road-legal model.

Hopefully, we’ll know more in the coming weeks. The full debut of the standard Nissan Z is just around the corner and there could be surprises coming during the debut event. We’ll keep our eyes wide open looking for new info, so stay tuned.