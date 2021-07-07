Ask Mercedes fans which vehicle holds the record for the fastest production car at the Nürburgring and they'll tell you it's the AMG GT Black Series. Ask Porsche enthusiasts the very same question and the answer will be different – 911 GT2 RS by Manthey Racing. The latter's record is somewhere in the gray area since the car was modified, but on the other hand, Porsche will sell these upgrades as the Manthey Performance Kit through its Tequipment accessory line.

Records aside, the AMG GT Black Series is bloody fast even when it's not driven by a full-time professional racing driver. Sport Auto's test driver Christian Gebhardt had a go in the front-engined coupe beast and managed to lap the Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 52.54 seconds. He was slower than GT3 racer and AMG factory driver Maro Engel, but that's to be expected since Christian has far less racing experience. Nevertheless, the onboard footage shows he knows his way around the Green Hell, even in an intimidating car such as the Black Series.

Christian has been lapping fast cars around the 'Ring for many years, with his previous run taking place in a BMW M5 CS (7:29.57) last month. He even took out the Toyota GR Yaris pocket rocket for a spin earlier this year, lapping the challenging German race track in 8:14.93. Since we mentioned the Porsche 911 earlier, Sport Auto's test driver recently did a hot lap in the 992-gen GT3 in 7:04.74.

When it comes to records, it's probably only a matter of time before another street-legal production vehicle will be crowned as the Lord of the Ring. Our money is on the AMG One, at least at first, but the Aston Martin Valkyrie might also try to grab the title.