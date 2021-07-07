Introduced in 2018, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is among the most powerful mainstream production vehicles money can buy today. It’s also impressively quick off the line with a 0 to 60 miles per hour (0 to 96 kilometers per hour) acceleration time of 3.5 seconds. Unfortunately, you probably have just a few more months if you want to buy a brand new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk as the range-topper could be discontinued for the new model year.

Jeep is now gearing up for the production of the next-generation Grand Cherokee and “sources within Stellantis” told MoparInsiders a new-gen Trackhawk most likely won’t happen. Originally, the automaker had plans for a new supercharged V8 model but Stellantis electrification push and the ever-growing emissions regulations forced the company to rethink its strategy.

In fact, there might be a new Trackhawk later during the model’s lifecycle but it won’t feature a supercharged V8 powertrain. Instead, according to rumors, it may use a hybridized 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with up to 525 horsepower (391 kilowatts) and instant torque delivery thanks to the electric motor. While this number is nowhere near the 707 hp (527 kW) of the current Trackhawk, the gap could be filled by the hybrid technology and its power delivery.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Jeep Grand Cherokee shop now

Another, less powerful electrified engine is also in the works for the new Grand Cherokee. Seen testing on public roads last month, the 4xe version will reportedly use the same electrified powertrain as the Wrangler 4xe. If this turns out to be true, the SUV will be getting a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine supported by two electric motors for a total output of 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (673 Newton-meters) of torque.