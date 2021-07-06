The Alpina Roadster was a tweaked version of the BMW Z8 that received a tweaked engine and revised a suspension to transform the vehicle into more of a comfy, open-roof grand tourer, rather than a hardcore sports car. Alpina made just 555 of them worldwide, and this one has lived a hard life. It's time to get clean.

This Alpina Roadster allegedly sat outside under a car cover for four to five years. The result is a vehicle with deep swirls in the paint, mold growing along the interior door sill, and a lot of debris to clean.

The Alpina Roadster is so dirty that it proves somewhat difficult to clean. The paint is soft and is not very deep in spots. This means that polishing the body too much has the possibility of doing significant damage.

The wheels also come off because they are filthy. The area inside the rim that people don't usually see is particularly dirty. It takes quite a bit of elbow grease to get them clean.

The interior is the easiest part to clean on this grungy Alpina. It needs thorough vacuuming and some polishing on the trim. Compared to the rest of the car, there's not too much to do.

The folks at Ammo NYC are pros, and the car looks pristine when the job is done. The new owner intends to put the newly clean machine up for sale. According to the video, Rapely Classic Cars is selling it, but the company's site doesn't yet show the Roadster for sale.

While they look similar, the BMW Z8 and Alpina Roadster have some major differences. The Alpina uses a 4.8-liter V8 making 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 383 pound-feet (519 Newton-meters) of torque versus a 4.9-liter with 395 hp (294 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) for the BMW. Also, Alpina installed a five-speed automatic, instead of the BMW's six-speed manual.

Alpina made some other changes like fitting a softer suspension and installing 20-inch wheels, rather than 18-inch pieces for the BMW. There were small tweaks to the interior trim, too.