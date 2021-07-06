Hennessey pays tribute to the 1966 Ford GT40 Mk. II chassis P/1046 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the tuner's new Legend Edition Ford Mustang GT. Like the classic race car, this one wears a black body with white stripes on the hood, roof, front fascia, and along the sides.

Mechanically, the Legend Edition Mustang GT gets a 3.0-liter supercharger with an air-to-water intercooler. For comparison, the Mustang Shelby GT500 uses a supercharger with a 2.7-liter displacement.

Just installing a big supercharger isn't enough to make more power reliably, though. Hennessey also installs upgraded fuel injectors, a new fuel pump, a high-flow intake, and a stainless steel cat-back exhaust.

The upgrades push the Mustang to 808 horsepower (602.5 kilowatts) and 677 pound-feet (917.9 Newton-meters). In comparison, a standard Mustang GT has 460 hp (343 kW) and 420 lb-ft (569.4 Nm), and a Shelby GT500 makes 760 hp (566.7 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847.4 Nm).

This gets the Legend Edition Mustang to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds and through the quarter-mile in around 10.7 seconds at 132 mph (212.43 kph). The top speed is over 200 mph (321.87 kph).

Beyond the powertrain, there's a lowered suspension. The Mustang rides on 20-inch, 10-spoke wheels with a black finish and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires. As an option, there are Brembo six-piston calipers with 15.1-inch rotors in front.

The exterior parts also include a carbon fiber front splitter, side sills, and rear spoiler with a gurney lip.

Hennessey didn't release pricing info for the Legend Edition. The company intends to make 50 of them.