Stellantis is slowly recovering from the coronavirus-related crisis in the automotive industry with the multi-brand company’s US sales report for the second quarter of the year showing a healthy 32-percent increase in sales. Some brands and models are on the rise, while others are steadily losing ground. Let’s take a look at the numbers.

The Dodge brand was one of the best performers for Stellantis in Q2 of 2021 with deliveries going up by 42 percent compared to the same period last year. The Charger was the biggest contributor with 22,363 sales representing a huge jump of 95 percent versus Q2 of 2020. The marque’s dealers even somehow managed to sell one example of the Dodge Dart, which was discontinued in 2016.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Jeep Wrangler shop now

It was almost the same story with the Chrysler 200, which registered two sales between March and June this year. It’s worth mentioning that the sedan was also discontinued in 2016 when FCA president at the time, Sergio Marchionne, said there’s not a single “investment that was as bad as these two were.” A single unit of the Chrysler Town & Country was also delivered to a customer.

Taking a look at Jeep, its sales went up by 19 percent with the Wrangler still holding first place with 69,020 deliveries in Q2. The Grand Cherokee was also doing well with 52,726 sales, and we are surprised to see the Patriot was back in the game with 4 delivered examples.

Fiat was the worst-performing Stellantis brand in the United States with sales going down by 33 percent for the second quarter of the year compared to the same period last year. The Fiat 500 seems to be the loser here with just 8 sales versus 238 last year. Alfa Romeo, meanwhile, saw a 34-percent increase in sales and even the 4C sports car was up by 8 percent (43 versus 40 sales).